The internationally acclaimed Imperial Classical Ballet of Ukraine presents three of Tchaikovsky’s most loved works over the Christmas holidays at the Athens College Theater (15 Stefanou Delta, Psychiko). “The Nutcracker,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake” will capture the magic of Christmas in a celebration of the legendary composer’s greatest work. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com,starting at 18 euros.

