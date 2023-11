One of the most successful and prominent stand-up comedians in the world, Jimmy Carr is back in Athens with his dark humor and outrageous jokes for one exclusive show. The award-winning comedian will be performing his latest stand-up comedy tour “Terribly Funny 2.0” on November 25 at the Christmas Theater (ct.gr). The last few tickets are available at Viva’s more.com starting at 44 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy