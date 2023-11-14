Les Eclairs | Athens | November 16-21

“Les Eclairs,” the contemporary opera by French composer Philippe Hersant based on the book by Jean Echenoz, will be staged three times at the Greek National Opera in a co-production with the Opera Comique Paris. “Les Eclairs” is set in New York during the Industrial Revolution and follows inventor Gregor (based on Nikola Tesla), who, driven by his passion for science, makes the “mistake” of putting innovation before profit. Blending real events with fantasy, the opera offers a fresh perspective on Tesla’s life and the challenges he faced. Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr, ranging from 10 to 60 euros.

