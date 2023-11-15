Angelique Kidjo | Athens | November 20

Five-time Grammy award-winning Beninese-French singer, songwriter and activist Angelique Kidjo comes to Athens on November 20 as part of her latest tour celebrating her 40-year career. Influenced by soul, jazz and rock and icons such as Jimi Hendrix, Santana and James Brown, Kidjo promises an emotionally charged performance at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr) in southern Athens. Tickets, starting from 10 euros, are available at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy