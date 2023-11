Photojournalist and StraDa Productions founder Takis Veremis presents his solo exhibition, “AFTER LOVE Surfing to Cambodia,” at Ikastikos Kiklos DL (ikastikoskiklos.com). Mortality, vulnerability and the moment when the relentless melting of time is “immortalized” by the intervention of the machine that is photography, expresses the preface to Veremis’ exhibition. The opening is on November 24 at 7.30 p.m. Admission is free.

