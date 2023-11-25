The Hermit | Athens | November 29
The National Museum of Contemporary Art Αthens (emst.gr) presents the first solo exhibition in Greece of Viron Erol Vert, titled “The Hermit.” The show will open on November 29 with a live program curated by independent collective KRAMA. The artist’s site-specific immersive installation “The Hermit” (2023) is created especially for the museum and is inspired by the work of Iannis Xenakis, the subject of two major exhibitions at EMST in 2023-24. Admission is free.