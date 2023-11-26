WHAT'S ON

Boulevard Humaine | Athens | November 27-30

Boulevard Humaine | Athens | November 27-30

The performance “Boulevard Humaine” was inspired by “Okho” (1970), a composition for three percussionists by Greek-French avant-garde composer Iannis Xenakis created on the occasion of the bicentenary anniversary of the French Revolution. In “Boulevard Humaine,” directed by Zoi Dimitriou, three women explore interculturalism and the fundamental questions of belonging in a dance performance choreographed to the rhythms of Xenakis. The performance takes place at PLYFA Theater (plyfa.space) with a 12-euro admission fee. Presale available at ticketservices.gr. 

Dance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sino-Hellenic Theater | Athens | December 2-3
WHAT'S ON

Sino-Hellenic Theater | Athens | December 2-3

Tchaikovsky Festival | Athens | December 22 – January 7
WHAT'S ON

Tchaikovsky Festival | Athens | December 22 – January 7

Le Presbyter | Athens | November 23-26
WHAT'S ON

Le Presbyter | Athens | November 23-26

Moving Colors III | Athens | November 30 – December 4
WHAT'S ON

Moving Colors III | Athens | November 30 – December 4

Mall Grab | Athens | November 26
WHAT'S ON

Mall Grab | Athens | November 26

Jerome Bel | Epidaurus | July 11
WHAT'S ON

Jerome Bel | Epidaurus | July 11