Boulevard Humaine | Athens | November 27-30

The performance “Boulevard Humaine” was inspired by “Okho” (1970), a composition for three percussionists by Greek-French avant-garde composer Iannis Xenakis created on the occasion of the bicentenary anniversary of the French Revolution. In “Boulevard Humaine,” directed by Zoi Dimitriou, three women explore interculturalism and the fundamental questions of belonging in a dance performance choreographed to the rhythms of Xenakis. The performance takes place at PLYFA Theater (plyfa.space) with a 12-euro admission fee. Presale available at ticketservices.gr.

