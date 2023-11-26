Amazing | Athens | November 29 – December 14

The Griffon dance group and choreographer Ioanna Portolou return with the explosive performance “Amazing,” a groundbreaking and highly topical work about the wonderful but also self-destructive nature of human nature, which will be presented at PLYFA Theater (plyfa.space) for six additional performances. Through a delirium of adrenaline, intense images, narratives and stormy music, the show makes us wonder how we can be both man-eaters and creators. Tickets are 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy