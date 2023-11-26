Amazing | Athens | November 29 – December 14
The Griffon dance group and choreographer Ioanna Portolou return with the explosive performance “Amazing,” a groundbreaking and highly topical work about the wonderful but also self-destructive nature of human nature, which will be presented at PLYFA Theater (plyfa.space) for six additional performances. Through a delirium of adrenaline, intense images, narratives and stormy music, the show makes us wonder how we can be both man-eaters and creators. Tickets are 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.