Greek actress and singer Tina Alexopoulou brings to life a festive musical show, blending classic hits like “Life Is a Cabaret” and “New York, New York” with seasonal favorites at the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr). Her repertoire spans from swing and Latin to Greek classics, all performed in her versatile vocal range across eight languages. Tickets range between 10-15 euros. For table reservations, call 210.921.3310.

