SNF Run | Athens | January 1

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation First Run is coming up and will be awaiting all at the starting line at the cultural center’s Esplanade. Participants take on the first goal of the New Year in this 3-kilometer course that kicks off four minutes into 2024 and takes runners around the center’s landscape. This is not a competitive race but rather a fun and relaxed one, though official times are kept for those who want to keep track of their performance. This invigorating SNFCC tradition also has a charitable mission as runners are invited to pay an entry fee of 5 euros or more that goes to nonprofit organizations.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy