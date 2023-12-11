The Honeymoon | Kozani | December 13 & 14
The theatrical play “The Honeymoon,” written and directed by Konstantinos Babilas, is a memorial to the victims of femicides. This “in-yer-face theater,” as they called it in 1990s Britain, aims to infuriate and poetically stimulate both men and women against gender violence, with narrations of real-life testimonies interwoven with snippets of literature and original music written by Lazaros Tavdarides. The play will be performed at the Regional Theater of Kozani (2 Trion Ierarchon).