Greek Pioneers in Medicine | Athens | December 14

A presentation of “Greek Pioneers in Medical and Biomedical Sciences, 1821-2021” (2023), which was published recently in Greek and English, will take place on December 14 at The Demos Center (17 Ipitou, Plaka). The book is based on a study led by Apostolos Gerontas, a researcher in the history of science at the University of Coburg in Germany, highlighting the contribution of 64 eminent Greek health scientists whose work has had global reach. The book is an initiative of ARISTEiA-Institute for the Advancement of Research and Education in Arts, Sciences & Technology, published with the support of the Deree – The American College of Greece, in the framework of Initiative 1821-2021. The discussion will be in Greek, moderated by journalist Anna Grimani. Register for the event by emailing [email protected].

