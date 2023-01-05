Revolutionary Heroes | Nafplio & Athens | To January 10 & 31

The National Gallery has put together a special, two-part exhibition dedicated to the heroes of the Greek War of Independence. The first part, in its main building in Athens and running until the end of the month, comprises 20 engravings by Zacharias Arvanitis, representing an equal number of large-scale portraits of key figures of the revolution. The second is being hosted through January 10 at the museum’s branch in Nafplio, Greece’s first capital after independence, and focuses on seminal events in the war that took place in the Peloponnese. To find out more, visit nationalgallery.gr.

