Papageno’s Holidays | Athens | December 25

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is set to stage the musical performance “Papageno’s Holidays” in the Stavros Niarchos Hall. Inspired by Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” “Papageno’s Holidays” is an original work in collaboration with the ERT National Symphony Orchestra with the librettist Sofianna Theofanous under the musical direction of Michalis Oikonomou, directed by Vasilis Mavrogeorgiou. This new piece focuses on the famous opera’s character, the half-man, half-bird servant of the Queen of the Night, Papageno, and his companion, Papagena. The new story sees the pair escape their sandy, boiling prison in Egypt with a plan to head to the Austrian Alps and Rovaniemi to hang out with Father Christmas and get giddy on mulled wine. Find out if they make it by booking your 10-euro tickets at ticketservices.gr.

