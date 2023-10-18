WHAT'S ON

Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk| Athens | October 21- November 9

Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, a 20th century masterpiece by Dmitri Shostakovich, returns to the Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr) due to popular demand. The opera, based on a novella by Nikolai Leskov, highlights the role of women in provincial pre-revolutionary Russia. It is conducted by Fabrizio Ventura and directed by prominent French film and stage actress Fanny Ardant. Get your tickets at ticketservices.gr, ranging from 15 to 90 euros.

