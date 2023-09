Maria Callas performed in Vincenzo Bellini’s “I Puritani” (The Puritans) in Venice in 1949, a performance that marked her rise to stardom. The Maria Callas Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) will present a concert version of “I Puritani” with the Athens State Orchestra, the City of Athens Choir, and American tenor John Osborn, and Greek soprano Christina Poulitsi in the leading roles. Tickets, which cost €5-40, are available at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy