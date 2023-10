The artistic director of the Internationale Handel Festspiele-Gottingen, Giorgos Petrou, conducts and directs the new production of Handel’s “Semele,” a musical drama based on Ovid’s Metamorphoses, which the composer himself describes as a “secular oratorio.” After the premiere in Gottingen in May 2023, the opera is now coming to the Olympia Music Theater (59 Akadimias) on November 3-10. Tickets cost from 12 to 60 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

