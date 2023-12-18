WHAT'S ON

Theodore | Athens | December 20-21

Greek composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore will present his brand-new project at the Athens Conservatoire’s (athensconservatoire.gr) New Stage. His albums “It Is But It’s Not” and “Inner Dynamics” became internationally acclaimed, while NPR Music placed him among its “Favorite Discoveries and Memorable Moments” in 2018. At the Conservatoire he will present two uniquely designed performances with ambient sounds, ethereal vocals and special lighting. Tickets start from 20 euros at Viva’s more.com. 

