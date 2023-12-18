WHAT'S ON

Jazz Christmas | Athens | December 26 

Jazz Christmas | Athens | December 26 

In celebration of the festive season Gazarte (gazarte.gr) is hosting “Jazz Christmas with Crazy People Music” on Boxing Day, a hearty journey into the world of jazz, funk and New Orleans’ second-line tradition. The Athens-based collective Crazy People Music have been raising roofs since 2008, playing in venues all over Greece and other parts of the world to enthusiastic audiences with their lively performances. Their distinctive approach combines the authenticity of jazz and the dynamism of funk. Tickets cost 15 euros at gazarte.gr. 

Music Holiday

