WHAT'S ON

Christmas Bazaar | Athens | December 16-17

Christmas Bazaar | Athens | December 16-17

The Pangrati Project (thepangratiproject.com), a youth community dedicated to revitalizing downtown Athens through culture, invites you to their Christmas Bazaar supporting strays! Join us alongside Hippie Pets, Vyronas Animal Shelter, and Adopt-a-Paw organization from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Explore handmade goods, win lottery prizes, and, if you’re ready, give a homeless pet a loving home with guidance from nearby dog trainers. Admission is free. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference and celebrate the festive season with us!

Holiday Shopping Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Penny Marathon | Athens | July 9
WHAT'S ON

Penny Marathon | Athens | July 9

Animal Shelter | Athens | December 17-18
WHAT'S ON

Animal Shelter | Athens | December 17-18

Into the Woods | Athens | December 14 – January 7
WHAT'S ON

Into the Woods | Athens | December 14 – January 7

The Honeymoon | Kozani | December 13 & 14
WHAT'S ON

The Honeymoon | Kozani | December 13 & 14

Christmas Eve Gala | Thessaloniki | December 24
WHAT'S ON

Christmas Eve Gala | Thessaloniki | December 24

Christmas Eve Dinner | Athens | December 24 
WHAT'S ON

Christmas Eve Dinner | Athens | December 24 