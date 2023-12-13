Christmas Bazaar | Athens | December 16-17
The Pangrati Project (thepangratiproject.com), a youth community dedicated to revitalizing downtown Athens through culture, invites you to their Christmas Bazaar supporting strays! Join us alongside Hippie Pets, Vyronas Animal Shelter, and Adopt-a-Paw organization from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Explore handmade goods, win lottery prizes, and, if you’re ready, give a homeless pet a loving home with guidance from nearby dog trainers. Admission is free. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference and celebrate the festive season with us!