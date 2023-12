Athenian club six d.o.g.s. (sixdogs.gr) invites dance-lovers to rave in the new year in a 12-hour techno marathon! From 1 a.m. to 1 p.m., cutting-edge techno DJ Bonso, vivid house and electro duo Useless Co., and many more select guests in the techno and house music scene will take the decks to create a beats-filled backdrop from which to see out 2023. Tickets cost 15 euros at Viva’s more.com.

