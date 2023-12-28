Ottoman No More | Athens | January 9

Dr Yiorgo Topalidis will explore the social construction of Ottoman Greek migrant identity in an early 20th-century US context. This serves as a case study for decoupling Whiteness from White supremacist ideology in an insightful lecture at the American School of Classical Studies (ASCSA) in Athens. In the first three decades of the 20th century, a wave of migrants arrived in the US from Europe, several of whom were documented as Ottoman and Turkish nationals of Greek ethnicity. Unlike classical assimilation narratives, this presentation emphasizes the uncertainty of migrants’ struggles for acceptance within the folds of the Greek immigrant and White American communities by analyzing archival materials and oral histories. Dr Topalidis is a visiting lecturer in the Department of Behavioral Sciences at Flagler College in St Augustine, Florida. Admission is free.

