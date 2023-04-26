Ancient Armies | Athens | May 8
The Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens has invited Associate Professor David M. Pritchard of the University of Queensland and the Nantes Institute of Advanced Study, to deliver a lecture on how the ancient Athenians managed their armies. Titled “The Children of Athena: The Armed Forces of Democratic Athens,” the lecture will take place at the AAIA Hostel at 2 Promachou Street in Makriyianni. Attendance is free of charge but requires prior registration via the AAIA office at tel 210.924.3256 or email at [email protected]