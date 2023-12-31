Sunday Songs | Athens | January 7 & 14

Greeks know Sunday as a day of rest shared with loved ones and have engraved it in tradition through a large reservoir of folk songs that express the grievances and joys of the everyday person. Gazarte, with the help of curator Christos Papamichalis and innovator Andreas Vayas, has selected a series of Greek folk songs that encompass the joy and laziness that is a Greek Sunday. Three of the most notable young representatives of folk Greek music, Yiannis Dionysiou, Yiannis Papageorgiou and Nefeli Fasouli, meet for the first time on stage and invite us to two Sunday feasts. Tickets start from 12 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy