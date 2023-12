Celebrate the transition to the new year with the soulful tunes of Greek singer Nefeli Fasouli at Ypsilon (5 Edessis) in Thessaloniki. Fasouli, a new favorite in Greece known for her dynamic and emotive voice, will serenade the crowd with a repertoire spanning various genres and stirring up a vibrant atmosphere to ring in the new year. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy