Takis Paterelis Quartet | Athens | January 6

Jazzet Music Hall (musicenterathens.com) celebrates the New Year with the saxophonist Takis Paterelis and his quartet. The Athens-based band will present its new project, “Traditions,” with music from different periods of jazz. Paterelis, the Greek “Coltrane,” will dish up works by legends like Buddy Bolden, Tadd Dameron, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus and McCoy Tyner, along with the rest of his talented quartet: Dimitris Verdinoglou on piano, Giorgos Georgiadis on double bass, and Panagiotis Themas on drums. Tickets are 10 euros.

