WHAT'S ON

Takis Paterelis Quartet | Athens | January 6

Takis Paterelis Quartet | Athens | January 6

Jazzet Music Hall (musicenterathens.com) celebrates the New Year with the saxophonist Takis Paterelis and his quartet. The Athens-based band will present its new project, “Traditions,” with music from different periods of jazz. Paterelis, the Greek “Coltrane,” will dish up works by legends like Buddy Bolden, Tadd Dameron, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus and McCoy Tyner, along with the rest of his talented quartet: Dimitris Verdinoglou on piano, Giorgos Georgiadis on double bass, and Panagiotis Themas on drums. Tickets are 10 euros.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NYE at six d.o.g.s. | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

NYE at six d.o.g.s. | Athens | December 31

Michel Legrand | Athens | December 28
WHAT'S ON

Michel Legrand | Athens | December 28

SNFCC New Year’s Eve Party | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

SNFCC New Year’s Eve Party | Athens | December 31

Nefeli Fasouli | Thessaloniki | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Nefeli Fasouli | Thessaloniki | December 31

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ | Athens | December 27
WHAT'S ON

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ | Athens | December 27

1000mods | Athens | December 29
WHAT'S ON

1000mods | Athens | December 29