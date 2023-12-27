Michel Legrand | Athens | December 28

The Dimitris Kalantzis Quartet will create a Parisian atmosphere with some of the most charming jazz compositions of Michel Legrand at the Literary Society Parnassos (lsparnas.gr). Composer, jazz pianist, and conductor Michel Jean Legrand, a native and resident of Paris, was one of the most successful foreign-born composers ever to grace the American best-seller lists with three Academy Awards and over 200 film and television music scores. The quartet includes pianist and arranger Dimitris Kalantzis, drummer Alexandros-Drakos Ktistakis, trumpeter Andreas Polyzogopoulos, and double bassist Giorgos Georgiadis. Tickets start from 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

