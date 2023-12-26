SNFCC New Year’s Eve Party | Athens | December 31
Welcome 2024 with a bang at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza on December 31, where the action gets under way at 10.30 p.m. Greek-Ugandan singer Idra Kayne and her 10-piece orchestra set the mood with a musical journey from disco to RnB. At midnight, a dazzling fireworks display will illuminate the whole city, before DJ Bill Brewster headlines the grand party into the wee small hours, crafting an eclectic mix from acid house to hip-hop and disco. The Ice Rink and Park will also stay open until 2 a.m. The festive program will be broadcast live on ERT3 and snfcc.org. Admission is free.