Cult British cabaret act the Tiger Lillies returns to the stage at the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) with a brand-new project, “Lessons in Nihilism.” The inventive ensemble, formed in 1989, will present its new work in a world premiere to its loyal Greek audience. Tickets start at 20 euros and can be booked in advance on Viva’s more.com.

