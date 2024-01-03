Red Bull Symphonic | Athens | January 9

Pushing the boundaries of symphonic music since 1954, the ERT Contemporary Music Orchestra accompanies one of Greece’s top rap artists, 12os Pithikos, at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr). 12os Pithikos has been around since the early 2000s with his most famous album “100% Style” coming out in 2010. The idea behind combining different musical realms came about in 2020 and has successfully traveled worldwide from the US to Australia with Red Bull Symphonic. Tickets start at 20 euros at webtics.megaron.gr.

