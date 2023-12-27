New Year’s in Aegina | Aegina | December 30 – January 1

The Explorers – Friends of Cultural and Hiking Excursions have planned a three-day trip to the Saronic island of Aegina, starting from and ending at the port of Piraeus, to change the year in an adventurous spirit. Hike the unknown-to-many mountains of Aegina, explore Paleochora, the island of Mystras, and follow the paths of artists like Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis and painter Nikos Nikolaou. The cost for a double room is 240 euros, and for a single, €280. For more information and bookings, call 6944.351.800 or 2109.409.801.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy