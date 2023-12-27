WHAT'S ON

New Year's in Aegina | Aegina | December 30 – January 1

The Explorers – Friends of Cultural and Hiking Excursions have planned a three-day trip to the Saronic island of Aegina, starting from and ending at the port of Piraeus, to change the year in an adventurous spirit. Hike the unknown-to-many mountains of Aegina, explore Paleochora, the island of Mystras, and follow the paths of artists like Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis and painter Nikos Nikolaou. The cost for a double room is 240 euros, and for a single, €280. For more information and bookings, call 6944.351.800 or 2109.409.801.

Adventure

