John Primer & The Giles Robson Band | Athens | January 19-22

Renowned guitarist and living Chicago blues legend John Primer returns to the Half Note Jazz Club after 14 years for four exclusive performances. With two Grammy nominations and a rich legacy, Primer, born in Mississippi in 1945, is a respected propagator of authentic Chicago blues. Having played with legends like Junior Wells, James Cotton, Buddy Guy and Magic Slim, Primer’s journey confirmed him as a Blues Hall of Famer. He is joined by Giles Robson, an exceptional harmonica player and singer. Tickets start at 20 euros from Viva’s more.com

Music

