Love Solidarity Death | Athens | January 11

Greek artist and music collective The Callas presents “Love Solidarity Death (L.S.D.): The Book.” This event combines a book launch, art exhibition and a live performance, delving into The Callas’ psychedelic universe and their 20-year creative journey. The Small Stage of the Onassis Stegi (onassis.org) is transformed into a vibrant installation, featuring a book presentation by curator Nadia Argyropoulou, handmade clothing, artworks from The Callas collection and a live performance by the Callasettes. Admission is free.

