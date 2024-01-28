DamBusters | Athens | February 2

The Mediterranean Institute for Nature and Anthropos (MedINA) is celebrating this year’s World Wetlands Day with the premiere of the documentary “DamBusters – the Start of the Riverlution!” at the Greek Film Archive (tainiothiki.gr). Following its screening in 17 countries across Europe and America, the documentary’s enthusiastic reception prompted its showcasing in Greece as part of efforts to further inform and raise awareness about the removal of artificial barriers from European rivers. The film follows Spanish engineer Pao Fernandez Garrido’s journey through five European countries, exploring the reasons behind dam removal and highlighting the river heroes behind these initiatives. The screening will followed by a discussion on river obstacle removal and refreshments in the Tainiothiki foyer. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy