I Don’t Know | Athens | January 30 – February 27 

“I Don’t Know,” an exhibition set to go on show at Gallery 7 (gallery7.gr) in downtown Athens, is the second solo show by Greek artist George Chountas in which he explores form and style evolution using minimal materials like paper, ink and wire. Here, Chountas approaches the canvas and himself as unknown entities, resulting in a figurative script that organically shapes the outcome, eventually creating a cohesive ensemble where each piece functions autonomously yet contributes to a unified whole. Admission is free.

