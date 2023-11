The environmental NGO Astiki Melissa and producers and consumers’ community Mpostani are set to present an informative talk about the value of insects in the production and variety of vegetables and which produce would disappear if insects were to go extinct. The event will take place at the Kypseli Municipal Market (agorakypselis.gr) between 3 and 5 p.m. with free admission.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy