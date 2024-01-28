Rudolf: Leap into Freedom | Athens | February 19-20

“Rudolf: Leap into Freedom” brings the extraordinary life of Soviet-born Rudolf Nureyev, the 20th century’s greatest male ballet dancer, to the Greek stage at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center (hellenic-cosmos.gr). The play, written, directed and performed by Sergei Yankovsky as the lead actor, captures Nureyev’s essence by revealing his tumultuous journey from a forgotten village near Irkutsk, a city in present Russia, to international ballet stardom. The performance, based on true events, explores the dance maestro’s relentless pursuit of greatness, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet. Tickets start from 18 euros at Viva’s more.com.

