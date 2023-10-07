Global Live Med | Athens | October 12
The annual meeting organized by the Swiss-based nonprofit Global Live Med, with the aim of bringing together scientists, heads of major environmental organizations, government agencies and artists to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) around the Mediterranean, will be held for the second consecutive year in Athens on October 21. With workshops for children, installations, cuisines from all over the region and live music, Global Live Med 2023 is set to transform the Drapetsona Lipasmata Park into a colorful inclusive setting. Book your free ticket at eventora.com.