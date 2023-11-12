WHAT'S ON

DIY | Athens | November 9 – December 7

The Goethe Institute in Athens is organizing a series of workshops to promote sustainable consumption and environmental awareness, in collaboration with the ap’Ousia cooperative. Four afternoon workshops will take place at the Goethe Institute (goethe.de/athen), inviting participants to use their imagination, natural materials and home objects and create natural colorings, environmentally friendly cleaning supplies, and decorations, as well as learn to repair broken objects. Sign up by emailing [email protected].

