Carmen | Athens | February 7-25

The Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr) presents a fresh interpretation of 19th-century French composer Georges Bizet’s world-famous work, with acclaimed Swedish dancer and choreographer Johan Inger creating a brand-new choreography for the popular four-act opera. Traditionally, Carmen is seen as the protagonist, a symbolic heroine who has become synonymous with the notions of love and freedom. In Inger’s “Carmen,” the emphasis is also placed on Don Jose’s love sickness and passion that drive him to revenge and violence, acts that are approached here with innocence, as if through the eyes of a child. The reorchestration of Bizet’s music by Alvaro Dominguez Vazquez is performed by the Greek National Opera Orchestra. Tickets range from 10 to 70 euros at ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy