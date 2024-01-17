WHAT'S ON

La Ville Morte | Athens | January 19-28

The Greek National Opera presents the Greek premiere of Nadia Boulanger’s opera “La Ville Morte” (The Dead City), being staged for only the third time in over a century. French-born Boulanger was an important conductor, composer and music educator, mentoring some of the greatest figures of the 20th century, among them British composer Lennox Berkeley and American composer Walter Piston. “La Ville Morte” is based on the Italian poet Gabriele D’Annunzio’s play of the same title and was adapted into the operatic libretto by the poet himself. Tickets start from 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

