Sharing Wastelands | Athens | February 1
The Goethe Institute in Athens (Goethe.de) is hosting a lecture on waste landscapes and waste management infrastructure presented by art curator Dr Bettina Knaup. The Berlin-based author and curator aims to raise critical questions that challenge the myth of removal, final disposal and definitive management of waste. She presents waste sites as a form of public ownership, a common good that requires ongoing care both while in operation and after closure when turned into spaces with new narratives. The lecture will be in English and entrance is free.