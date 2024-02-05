Viva Espana | Athens | February 10

The Athens Symphony Orchestra, led by the distinguished Greek conductor Andreas Tselikas, presents a vibrant showcase of fiery Spanish music at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias). Delve into a rich orchestral tapestry of sounds and visuals evoking the spirited rhythms of Spanish folk tradition. Highlighting the program is the zarzuela, a quintessentially Spanish form of musical theater originating in the 17th century blending song, dance and prose. Among the performers is the rising Andalusian baritone Pablo Galvez, acclaimed for his lyrical prowess on the global operatic stage. Tickets range between 3 and 25 euros at ticketservices.gr.

