Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet | Athens | February 9

The B&E Goulandris Foundation’s (goulandris.gr) Jazz at the Museum series of concerts continues with Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet’s “Dawn at the Mediterranean” on February 9 at the foundation’s modern art museum in Pangrati. The latest concert series explores different aspects of the Mediterranean region, drawing inspiration from the ongoing exhibition “Neo-Impressionism in the Colors of the Mediterranean.” The distinctive musical identity of the quartet is defined by the special combination of lyra and piano trio compositions, with Greek traditional, Byzantine and classical music influences as well as various improvisations that draw inspiration from the world of jazz and contemporary music. Tickets cost 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.

