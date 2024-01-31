STILL! | Athens | February 1-7

WHAT'S ON

The enchanting musical theater production “STILL! A Statue That Traveled the World” comes to the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias). Children and young adults are invited to follow the journey of a girl escaping the horrors of war, finding solace in an unfamiliar land under the statue of a soldier that unexpectedly comes to life, sparking an eternal friendship. Delve into themes of peace, friendship, diversity and the power of love in this musical spectacle written and directed by Cypriot lyricist and producer Stavros Stavrou. Tickets cost 5 euros for children and 10 euros for adults at ticketservices.gr.

