Get ready as techno maestro Chris Liebing takes over the decks at Oddity Club (oddityclub.gr). From the powerful beats of his 90s catalogue to the cinematic soundscapes of his latest albums, the German DJ and music producer is rightfully considered a legendary figure on the global dance scene. His upcoming set in Athens is the perfect opportunity to experience the various realms of techno in a single night. Tickets start from 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.

