Medge | Athens | February 17

The opera “Medge,” created by the eminent Greek composer Spyros Samaras (1861-1917), is presented at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) on February 17. Following the revival of Samaras’ opera “Lionella” in May 2023, Greek cellist and conductor Byron Fidetzis, in his invaluable contribution to spreading the Greek classical repertoire, orchestrated a new “Medge.” The opera, presented with the original French libretto by Pierre Elzear, is an impressive achievement for then-22-year-old Samaras, showcasing a rich melodic work performed by an exceptional cast of Greek and French opera singers. Ticket prices range between 5 and 40 euros at ticketservices.gr.

