WHAT'S ON

Medge | Athens | February 17

Medge | Athens | February 17

The opera “Medge,” created by the eminent Greek composer Spyros Samaras (1861-1917), is presented at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) on February 17. Following the revival of Samaras’ opera “Lionella” in May 2023, Greek cellist and conductor Byron Fidetzis, in his invaluable contribution to spreading the Greek classical repertoire, orchestrated a new “Medge.” The opera, presented with the original French libretto by Pierre Elzear, is an impressive achievement for then-22-year-old Samaras, showcasing a rich melodic work performed by an exceptional cast of Greek and French opera singers. Ticket prices range between 5 and 40 euros at ticketservices.gr.

Opera

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Carmen | Athens | February 7-25
WHAT'S ON

Carmen | Athens | February 7-25

La Ville Morte | Athens | January 19-28
WHAT'S ON

La Ville Morte | Athens | January 19-28

Papageno’s Holidays | Athens | December 25
WHAT'S ON

Papageno’s Holidays | Athens | December 25

The Apaches of Athens | Athens | December 14-23
WHAT'S ON

The Apaches of Athens | Athens | December 14-23

New Year’s Gala | Athens | December 29-30
WHAT'S ON

New Year’s Gala | Athens | December 29-30

Les Eclairs | Athens | November 16-21
WHAT'S ON

Les Eclairs | Athens | November 16-21