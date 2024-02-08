Tommy Guerrero | Athens | April 6

Legendary musician and skateboarder Tommy Guerrero is finally coming to Greece for a unique concert on April 6 at the Gazarte Ground Stage (34 Voutadon). As one of the world’s top professional skateboarders, San Francisco-born Guerrero is also a renowned musician and artist, known for his distinctive manner of creating a Californian ambiance with his expressive guitar. The performance will mark the end of his European 2024 tour, celebrating his new album “Amber of Memory.” Early-bird tickets are already sold out. Pre-sale tickets are available for 21 euros at Viva’s more.com.

