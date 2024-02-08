WHAT'S ON

Tommy Guerrero | Athens | April 6

Tommy Guerrero | Athens | April 6

Legendary musician and skateboarder Tommy Guerrero is finally coming to Greece for a unique concert on April 6 at the Gazarte Ground Stage (34 Voutadon). As one of the world’s top professional skateboarders, San Francisco-born Guerrero is also a renowned musician and artist, known for his distinctive manner of creating a Californian ambiance with his expressive guitar. The performance will mark the end of his European 2024 tour, celebrating his new album “Amber of Memory.” Early-bird tickets are already sold out. Pre-sale tickets are available for 21 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Viva Espana | Athens | February 10
WHAT'S ON

Viva Espana | Athens | February 10

Curtis Lundy Quartet ft. Craig Handy | Athens | February 9-12
WHAT'S ON

Curtis Lundy Quartet ft. Craig Handy | Athens | February 9-12

Nothing But Thieves | Athens | April 19
WHAT'S ON

Nothing But Thieves | Athens | April 19

STILL! | Athens | February 1-7
WHAT'S ON

STILL! | Athens | February 1-7

Vinyl Market | Athens | February 2-4
WHAT'S ON

Vinyl Market | Athens | February 2-4

Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet | Athens | February 9
WHAT'S ON

Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet | Athens | February 9