My Funny Valentine | Athens | February 14

Trumpet player Andreas Polyzogopoulos, alongside his talented collaborators George Kontrafouris and Kostas Konstantinou, is set to commemorate the most romantic day of the year at the Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou, Mets). The trio will pay homage to the legendary jazz figure, Chet Baker, known for his sensitive and cool sounds. Polyzogopoulos, a prominent figure on the contemporary Greek jazz scene, will lead the performance, bringing to life some of Baker’s most beloved jazz standards. Tickets cost 12 euros from Viva’s more.com.

