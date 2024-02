The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation’s Museum of Contemporary Art (13 Eratosthenous), in collaboration with art historian, art educator and mindfulness instructor Lydia Petropoulou, presents “Mindfulness at the Museum.” In this specially designed activity, participants will have the opportunity to practice mindfulness while studying selected works of art from the Foundation’s collection. To book a spot for 15 euros, visit goulandris.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy